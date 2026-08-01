Centre's Urban Challenge Fund clears 33 projects, but success hinges on states raising private capital.

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s flagship Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) has approved or accorded in-principle approval to 33 projects since the scheme was operationalised in April, with Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat accounting for more than half of the sanctioned proposals.

According to the government data, Odisha has secured seven projects, while Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have received six each, reflecting an early lead by states that have moved quickly to prepare bankable urban infrastructure proposals.

Announced in the Union Budget and backed by a central assistance corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore, the Urban Challenge Fund marks a significant departure from the Centre's earlier urban development schemes, which largely relied on direct government grants. Instead, the UCF is designed to leverage public money to attract private and institutional investment into city infrastructure.

Under the funding model, the Centre will provide only up to 25 per cent of a project’s cost, while at least 50 per cent must be financed through market-based sources, including municipal bonds, bank loans and public-private partnerships (PPPs). The remaining cost will have to be borne by the concerned state government, Union Territory or urban local body.