Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by up to Rs 209, no change in domestic cooking gas rates

Commercial LPG cylinder prices were sharply reduced on Saturday, with the price of a 19-kg cylinder cut by up to Rs 209 across major cities, according to ANI.
The retail price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata, effective August 1. Following the revision, a 19-kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata, sources told ANI.
There has been no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.
The latest revision follows a series of price changes over recent months. On July 1, oil marketing companies had reduced the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 183.50, bringing the retail price in Delhi down to Rs 2,930 per cylinder. At the same time, the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder was lowered by Rs 13, taking its retail price in Delhi to Rs 808.50.
Commercial LPG prices have witnessed multiple revisions this year. In June, the price of domestic LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 29, raising the cost of a 14.2-kg domestic cylinder in Delhi from Rs 913 to Rs 942.
Earlier, on March 7, oil companies had increased LPG prices by Rs 60 per cylinder, citing disruptions in global energy markets linked to the conflict in West Asia.
In April, commercial LPG cylinder prices were raised by Rs 195.50 across metropolitan cities amid heightened tensions in West Asia. Following that revision, a 19-kg commercial cylinder was priced at Rs 2,208 in Kolkata, Rs 2,031 in Mumbai, and Rs 2,246.50 in Chennai.
At the beginning of the year, oil marketing companies had also increased the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 111, taking the retail price in Delhi to Rs 1,691.50 from January 1. The price of the 5-kg FTL cylinder was simultaneously raised by Rs 27.
Commercial LPG cylinders are widely used by restaurants, hotels, catering services and other businesses, making price revisions significant for operating costs in the hospitality and food service sectors.
(With inputs from ANI)