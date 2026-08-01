Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by up to Rs 209, no change in domestic cooking gas rates

Commercial LPG cylinder prices were sharply reduced on Saturday, with the price of a 19-kg cylinder cut by up to Rs 209 across major cities, according to ANI.

The retail price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata, effective August 1. Following the revision, a 19-kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata, sources told ANI.

There has been no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

The latest revision follows a series of price changes over recent months. On July 1, oil marketing companies had reduced the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 183.50, bringing the retail price in Delhi down to Rs 2,930 per cylinder. At the same time, the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder was lowered by Rs 13, taking its retail price in Delhi to Rs 808.50.