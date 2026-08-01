'Do whatever you want': Chhattisgarh BJP MP files privilege notice against IAS officer over alleged misconduct

RAIPUR: A confrontation has erupted between the legislature and the bureaucracy in BJP ruled Chhattisgarh after Raipur Lok Sabha MP Brijmohan Agarwal filed a formal breach of privilege notice before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against 2004 batch IAS officer and State Health Secretary Amit Kataria.

The MP alleged that the officer ignored his official communications for months and behaved disrespectfully during a phone call.

The row stems from a series of allegedly ignored official communications and an allegedly disrespectful phone conversation on May 20, during which the bureaucrat reportedly challenged the elected representative, saying: "Do whatever you want!"

Agarwal accused Kataria of displaying extreme apathy, arrogance and gross irresponsibility towards public issues and parliamentary protocol over several months.

According to the complaint, the dispute reached a breaking point on May 20. Frustrated by months of unanswered letters and reminders regarding public welfare issues in his constituency, Agarwal contacted Subodh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, to report Kataria's alleged inaction.