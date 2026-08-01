'Do whatever you want': Chhattisgarh BJP MP files privilege notice against IAS officer over alleged misconduct

RAIPUR: A confrontation has erupted between the legislature and the bureaucracy in BJP ruled Chhattisgarh after Raipur Lok Sabha MP Brijmohan Agarwal filed a formal breach of privilege notice before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against 2004 batch IAS officer and State Health Secretary Amit Kataria.
The MP alleged that the officer ignored his official communications for months and behaved disrespectfully during a phone call.
The row stems from a series of allegedly ignored official communications and an allegedly disrespectful phone conversation on May 20, during which the bureaucrat reportedly challenged the elected representative, saying: "Do whatever you want!"
Agarwal accused Kataria of displaying extreme apathy, arrogance and gross irresponsibility towards public issues and parliamentary protocol over several months.
According to the complaint, the dispute reached a breaking point on May 20. Frustrated by months of unanswered letters and reminders regarding public welfare issues in his constituency, Agarwal contacted Subodh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, to report Kataria's alleged inaction.
Following an alleged directive from the Chief Minister's Office, Kataria called Agarwal. According to the MP's complaint, Kataria's tone throughout the conversation was rude, arrogant and deeply disrespectful. The exchange allegedly culminated in Kataria telling him: "Do whatever you want!"
"If a sitting Member of Parliament can be treated with such disdain, one can only imagine how this officer treats ordinary citizens. This behaviour violates the dignity expected of a senior IAS officer, constitutional values, parliamentary protocol and established standards of administrative conduct," Agarwal stated in his formal submission.
Efforts by this newspaper to reach Kataria by phone and message seeking his response elicited no immediate reply.
In his complaint, Agarwal stated that the officer's persistent failure to respond to an elected representative constituted a direct violation of Article 105 of the Constitution of India (Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Members of Parliament) and the Central Protocol Guidelines governing official courtesy towards MPs.
Agarwal urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to invoke Rule 227 and refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges. He also requested that appropriate disciplinary action be initiated against the officer.
The Lok Sabha Secretariat has written to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, directing it to submit an urgent factual note.