ED attaches Rs 187 crore assets in cyber fraud case linked to US FBI inputs

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 187.13 crore in a major money laundering case linked to an international cyber fraud syndicate that allegedly duped US citizens of millions of dollars through fake technical support calls, the agency said on Saturday.

The federal probing agency attached the assets under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and it covers luxury farmhouses, villas and other immovable properties in Haryana, Delhi and Goa.

The money laundering case is based on an FIR registered by the CBI based on information shared by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The accused have been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for allegedly operating illegal call centres that targeted American citizens.

According to the ED officials, the accused operated an illegal call centre named "Digikaps – the Future of Digital", employing around 36 people. The agency said the operation was supervised by Joney, Dakshay Sethi and Gaurav Verma, while employees including Jiger Ahmed, Yash Khurana, Inderjeet Singh Bhali and Nikhil Sharma allegedly contacted victims posing as technical support executives.