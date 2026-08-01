Farooq Abdullah, Mirwaiz, others condemn killing of 2 migrant labourers in Kulgam

SRINAGAR: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Kashmir's chief cleric Umar Farooq and other leaders on Saturday condemned the killing of two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh in a terror attack in Kulgam district a day earlier, terming it "utter inhumanity".

"Farooq Abdullah, president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unequivocally condemn the barbaric killing of two non-local labourers in the Devsar area of Kulgam," the party said in a post on X.

According to the chief minister's office (CMO), Omar Abdullah has announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

The National Conference said the party extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prays that they find the strength to endure this irreparable loss.

"Targeting such vulnerable individuals is an act of utter inhumanity that deserves the strongest condemnation," it said.

Deepak Ratray and Bopinder, both in their 20s, were killed in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln in the Kelam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district late on Friday evening.

Officials said Ratray succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital, while Bopinder was first taken to GMC Anantnag and later referred to the SKIMS Hospital in Soura, where he died during treatment.

Calling it a barbaric act, CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA M Y Tarigami said, "Strongly condemn the killing of two non-local labourers in Kulgam.

These migrant workers travel thousands of kilometres to earn an honest living and support their families back home.

"Attacking them is nothing short of sheer brutality.

Such barbaric violence is unacceptable, and those responsible must be brought to justice."