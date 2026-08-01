India braces for deficit rainfall, higher temperatures amid weakening monsoon in second half of season

India is expected to experience a deficit in rainfall during the second half of the monsoon season (August-September), which will further complicate the agricultural kharif sowing period. So far, the first half of the monsoon season (June-July) has recorded just 13% deficit of the long-period average rainfall, leading to a 5% decrease in kharif crop sowing.

The presence of moderate El Niño in the eastern Pacific Ocean, which is projected to strengthen during the second half of the monsoon, has led the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to predict below-normal rainfall (less than 94% of the long-period average) for this period. This will likely result in above-normal daytime and night-time temperatures across the country. The IMD estimates that August and September will receive 422.8 mm of rainfall, which is considered below normal.

El Niño is a natural phenomenon characterized by the warming of the eastern Pacific Ocean, which is associated with a weaker monsoon in India.

Moreover, August is expected to receive less rainfall. Long-term analysis shows that rainfall in August has been on a declining trend.