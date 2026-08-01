Indian national wanted in Canada over alleged psychic scam over 5000 dollars

CHANDIGARH: A 29-year old Indian national is wanted by Canadian Police in connection with an alleged fraud involving a psychic and fortune-teller scam worth over $5000.

According to Toronto Police, 29-year old Gangadhar Babu is accused of operating a business known as "Indian Psychic and Spiritual Healer ‘’ and allegedly posed as a psychic, fortune teller, and spiritual healer under the name 'Babu' between April 2024 and September 2025.

A statement issued by the police, "The accused exploited the victim's belief in the supernatural to gain their trust and used elaborate rituals and frightening claims to convince the victim that they, and their loved ones would suffer death or serious harm unless they continued giving him money for his spiritual protection and manipulated the victim into providing him money while following his instructions,’’ it read.

Police allege that the accused defrauded victims of more than $8,00,000 through the alleged scam. Police have released his photograph as part of the investigation. They have appealed for the public’s assistance in locating who is 5'6" with a slender build, dark curly hair, dark brown eyes, a trimmed beard, and a noticeable gap between his front teeth.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and urged people to come forward if they thinks they may have been a victim of the scam.