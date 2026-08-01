India's students need PM's apology, not his forgiveness: Rahul

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the country's students for allegedly giving them a "corrupt" examination system, saying they do not want his "forgiveness".

In a post on X, Gandhi said the prime minister has the audacity to speak of "forgiving" students even when he did not visit a single parent whose children committed suicide after they felt their career was destroyed due to leaked papers and cancelled exams.

"Nothing is more painful than seeing a parent grieve their child.

"Behind every young life lost is a family carrying pain that will never leave them - and serious questions about a broken education system," he said in his post after meeting the families of those who lost their children during his day-long visit to Tamil Nadu.

"Leaked papers. Cancelled exams. Years of preparation destroyed overnight. Our students are told to work honestly in a system that is not honest with them.

"And the Prime Minister has the audacity to speak of 'forgiving' students," the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi said he (Modi) has not met a single grieving parent.

"He has not sat with a single student whose future was stolen by a leaked paper.

"India's students do not need his forgiveness. They all owed his apology," the Congress leader said.

(With inputs with PTI)