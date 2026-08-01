Kharge slams Indian Hockey team jersey colour change move, launches attack on RSS

NEW DELHI: Questioning the change in the Indian hockey team's jersey colour, the Congress on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that the organisation was seeking to leave its ideological imprint on every national symbol and public institution despite not having contributed to India’s freedom movement.

The decision to change the colour is not merely a sports-related choice, but a matter deeply connected to the sentiments of millions of Indians and our sporting traditions, the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X.

“It is unfortunate that those whose ideological tradition did not contribute to the freedom movement are now seen in haste to leave their ideological imprint on every national symbol and every public institution. History knows that the RSS had staunchly opposed the tricolour, and Sardar Patel had even warned them,” his post read.

Kharge also said that all three colours in the tricolour -- saffron, white, and green -- also hold an honoured place in the flag of the Indian National Congress.