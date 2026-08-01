Nathu La Pass reopens for India-China border trade after six years

GUWAHATI: Nathu La Pass reopened on Saturday for India-China border trade, which had remained suspended for six years following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reopening was marked by a special inaugural ceremony, attended by Sikkim’s Commerce & Industries Minister Tshering T Bhutia among others.

Calling it a historic day, Bhutia said the resumption of border trade was made possible due to efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

“The Chief Minister consistently made efforts for the resumption of Indo-China border trade to boost Sikkim’s economy and provide livelihood support to our upcoming entrepreneurs,” Bhutia said.

Expressing gratitude to Modi, he said the Prime Minister responded positively to the Sikkim government’s request by issuing directives to the Ministries and the agencies concerned. Currently, there are around 35 tradable items.

Bhutia said the Sikkim government had already sent a proposal to the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Government of India, seeking the expansion of the list of tradable items.

“We hope that we will get a positive response following a review of the proposal by the DGFT,” the Minister said.

He urged the registered traders to make the most of this opportunity, exuding confidence that the reopening would also significantly boost Sikkim’s tourism and local employment.

MLA Pamin Lepcha and several senior State government officials, who were present, congratulated all stakeholders on the revival of the historic trade route.

Under the Nathu La border trade arrangement, the approved categories of goods, including handicrafts, handloom products, traditional religious items, and ready-made garments, can now be imported and exported.

This year, 38 registered traders have been issued passes to participate in the cross-border trade. The Nathu La trade route is regarded as an important symbol of the long-standing trade relationship between India and China.

Its reopening is expected to promote cross-border commerce, strengthen local livelihoods, expand economic activity, and further reinforce the historic commercial ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Border trade through Nathu La will operate from Monday to Thursday and continue until November, in accordance with the prevailing trade regulations. Located in East Sikkim, the high-altitude Nathu La Pass is a popular tourist destination.