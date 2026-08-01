Pygmy hog added to national recovery programme to protect alluvial grasslands

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has included the pygmy hog in its recovery programme for critically endangered species, with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) appointed as the nodal agency to implement the conservation project.

The recovery initiative is part of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for the Development of Wildlife Habitats (CSS-DWH), a financial assistance programme aimed at protecting wildlife, improving habitats and mitigating human wildlife conflicts across the country.

The pygmy hog (Porcula salvania) is India’s only endemic wild pig and one of the world’s rarest mammals. It is considered a flagship species for the conservation of alluvial grassland ecosystems.

The MoEFCC’s Wildlife Committee has recognised that the pygmy hog was once a prominent grassland species and has identified suitable habitats for its possible reintroduction, including Jaldapara in West Bengal and certain areas in Uttar Pradesh.

The committee stated, “The species shall be included under the Species Recovery Programme of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for the Development of Wildlife Habitats. The WII will be tasked with undertaking the project.”