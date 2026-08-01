Rescues and rare sightings mark busy spell for wildlife across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana

CHANDIGARH: It has been a busy spell for wildlife across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, with an adult gharial and a 55 year old elephant rescued in Punjab, 15 illegally confined parrots released in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, the elusive snow leopard, known as the "Ghost of the Mountains", spotted for the first time in the Dhauladhar Wildlife Sanctuary in Kangra district, and a leopard sighted in Haryana's Yamunanagar district.

After nearly five months of coordinated monitoring, an adult gharial (Gavialis gangeticus), measuring more than 12 feet in length from Punjab that strayed into Indira Gandhi Canal of Rajasthan, has been rescued and will now be rehabilitated before being released into the Beas River Conservation Reserve.

The gharial was rescued on July 27 from the Mohangarh Minor of the Indira Gandhi Canal Project in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district during a joint operation by the Punjab and Rajasthan forest departments, assisted by wildlife experts and field teams. The rescue effort began on March 14, when the chief wildlife warden of Rajasthan alerted his Punjab counterpart after the gharial had been spotted in the canal a day earlier. Rajasthan sought Punjab’s assistance in safely capturing and relocating the reptile, citing the state’s expertise in gharial rescue and its ongoing conservation programme for the critically endangered species.

Punjab Chief Wildlife Warden Basanta Raj Kumar said that the reptile has been shifted to Mohali’s Chhatbir Zoo for veterinary examination, health assessment, rehabilitation and acclimatisation before its proposed release into the Beas River Conservation Reserve.