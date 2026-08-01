SC judge Justice Bhuyan questions collegium opacity, seeks reasons for judicial appointments

NEW DELHI: Criticising the Supreme Court collegium for not giving reasons for judicial appointments, Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Saturday said the lack of transparency creates room for individuals who later make unconstitutional or derogatory remarks to enter the judiciary.

Speaking at the launch of The Judicial Transparency Index: Assessing Disclosure of Information by the Supreme Court and the High Courts, a report by the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy’s JALDI initiative, Justice Bhuyan questioned the collegium’s recent departure from its earlier practice of recording reasons for recommending judges.

“I have noticed that the last three collegium resolutions contain no reasons whatsoever. Is this a step back from the principle of transparency?” Justice Bhuyan said. He said the absence of reasons not only weakens public confidence but also does a disservice to deserving candidates. “By not giving reasons, the institution actually does a disservice to many judges who are genuinely outstanding and have done tremendous work,” he said.

Justice Bhuyan said withholding reasons also creates space for unsuitable candidates to be elevated. “Conversely, by withholding reasons, we also create space for individuals to enter the judiciary who may later describe groups of people as ‘ants’ and make other remarks that are wholly unconstitutional and contrary to the values of the Constitution," he said.

“To prevent entry of such people, there should be some discussion, there should be some reasons given,” he added. Although Justice Bhuyan did not name anyone, he referred to remarks made by a former Allahabad High Court judge, who had triggered controversy in 2024 after allegedly referring to a minority community as ‘ants’ during a speech delivered while serving as a judge.