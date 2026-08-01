Six-year-old girl suffers fatal cardiac arrest on IndiGo flight from Navi Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram

NEW DELHI: A six-year-old girl on board an Indigo flight from Navi Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. Despite rescue efforts by multiple doctors on board and airline crew, she could not be revived, said a source familiar with the incident.

The medical emergency occurred on board flight 6E 2040 on July 25. The plane had departed from Terminal 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport by 10.30 am and was approaching the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport around 12.30 pm when the incident took place.

A passenger, Arnold Arthur Anaha, posted a video of the scenes that unfolded on the flight on his Instagram handle, captioning it, ‘Tragedy strikes on Indigo flight 6E 2040.’

Stating that he witnessed something unforgettable, Anaha said that a little girl suddenly went into cardiac arrest. “For almost an hour, three doctors on board performed CPR while the IndiGo cabin crew did everything they possibly could to assist them. Every second felt like an eternity,” he said.

An Indigo engineer, Syamkesh K S, responded to the post stating the girl could not be saved. “Today, I was the engineer who received this aircraft. Walking into the cabin and seeing the used oxygen cylinders, AED and medical equipment spoke volumes about the relentless fight to save that little child.”