Supriya Sule seeks SIT probe into exam irregularities, calls for education reforms

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday called for a time-bound Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the use of police force against protesting students. She also urged the Centre to convene an all-party meeting or constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to discuss reforms to the education system.
Speaking to reporters, the Baramati MP said the growing unrest among students was a matter of serious concern and stressed that those affected by examination irregularities deserved justice.
“Whenever the younger generation of a country is disturbed, it is a matter of concern. We are not doing politics. We want justice for our children and transparent examinations,” she said, adding that the recently passed anti-paper leak legislation had failed to satisfy stakeholders.
Earlier this week, Parliament passed the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which proposes stricter penalties for those involved in examination paper leaks, including prison terms ranging from five to 10 years and fines of up to Rs 50 lakh.
Sule said she had sought the formation of an SIT to conduct a transparent and time-bound investigation into the alleged examination scam and the treatment of students, particularly female students, during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.
She also urged the Centre to hold an all-party meeting or establish a JPC to deliberate on reforms to the education system and the conduct of the NEET examination.
Sule claimed that while NEET had repeatedly been hit by paper leak allegations, the UPSC examination had not faced similar issues.
She further alleged that education had become increasingly commercialised, with coaching institutes growing into major businesses and even launching initial public offerings (IPOs).
The NCP (SP) leader argued that simply increasing penalties for those accused in paper leak cases would not solve the problem unless robust safeguards were introduced to prevent such incidents.
Referring to the recent student protests, Sule condemned the alleged use of force by the police.
“These are India’s children. The way students were lathi-charged, and girls were allegedly dragged by their hair, is extremely unfortunate,” she said.
She called on the Centre to engage the Opposition in a detailed parliamentary discussion to develop a long-term solution to examination-related issues.
Maintaining that the matter should not be politicised, Sule said her party’s legal team would provide assistance to students facing legal action over the protests.
“We will stand with every affected student, not just as the NCP (SP), but as citizens of India,” she said.
(With inputs from PTI)