Supriya Sule seeks SIT probe into exam irregularities, calls for education reforms

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday called for a time-bound Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the use of police force against protesting students. She also urged the Centre to convene an all-party meeting or constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to discuss reforms to the education system.

Speaking to reporters, the Baramati MP said the growing unrest among students was a matter of serious concern and stressed that those affected by examination irregularities deserved justice.

“Whenever the younger generation of a country is disturbed, it is a matter of concern. We are not doing politics. We want justice for our children and transparent examinations,” she said, adding that the recently passed anti-paper leak legislation had failed to satisfy stakeholders.

Earlier this week, Parliament passed the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which proposes stricter penalties for those involved in examination paper leaks, including prison terms ranging from five to 10 years and fines of up to Rs 50 lakh.