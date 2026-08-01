Two migrant workers shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam

Suspected terrorists shot dead two migrant workers in the Kelam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Ratray (24) and Bopinder (28). Both were natives of Chhattisgarh.

The two labourers were injured in the attack, and Deepak Ratray succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital. Bopinder was initially taken to GMC Anantnag and later referred to SKIMS Hospital in Soura where he died during treatment, officials said.

The attack follows closely on the heels of another incident less than 10 days ago, in which terrorists allegedly shot dead a police officer in Anantnag town.

Before this, two labourers were killed in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir in 2024.

On February 7, 2024, two non-local workers from Punjab, Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih, were shot dead by a terrorist in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday condemned the attack and directed security forces to step up operations to eliminate terrorists.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti described the attack as “unimaginably cruel”.

(With inputs from PTI)