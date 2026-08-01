Youth should sacrifice small personal interests to help build a stronger nation

PUNE: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday called upon the country's youth to dedicate themselves fully to national interest and rise above personal gains, urging them to make the most of the "window of opportunity" before India to build a stronger nation.

Addressing a gathering after receiving the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 here, Doval said the younger generation should resolve to work only in the interest of the nation and ignore narrow and short-term interests.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the award, instituted by the Tilak Smarak Trust, to Doval.

"Today's youth should commit themselves completely and think that they will work only for the national interest. They should be willing to sacrifice small personal interests, and even if such considerations arise, they should ignore them," he said.

Doval said India was passing through a crucial phase in its history and should not allow the present opportunity to slip away.

"There is a window of opportunity in the history of our country. We cannot afford to lose it. Right now, our priority is to build the nation," he said.

Expressing confidence in India's future, the NSA said the country would succeed in its mission and create a new chapter in its history.

"I am confident that we will succeed in this endeavour and create a new history," Doval added.

He said the country was fortunate to have leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Hailing Lokmanya Tilak, Doval said he was not only a freedom fighter but also a social reformer and philosopher.