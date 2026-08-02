Chandigarh advocate arrested for firing at landlord’s wife during eviction proceedings

Police have arrested a 67-year-old advocate for allegedly opening fire at his landlord’s wife during an eviction proceeding at a flat in Sector 42, officials said on Sunday.

Manvinder Kaur, wife of Rajinder Singh, suffered splinter injuries to her face after tenant J P S Chadha allegedly fired from his licensed firearm, police said.

Chadha had been involved in a dispute with his landlord over the flat, where he had been residing for the past 36 years.

The incident took place on Saturday when Manvinder Kaur, accompanied by a court bailiff and police personnel, arrived at the flat to execute an eviction order.

Police said Chadha refused to open the door despite repeated knocks. The court had authorised officials to break open the lock and hand over possession of the property to the landlord.