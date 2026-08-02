Chandigarh advocate arrested for firing at landlord’s wife during eviction proceedings

Police have arrested a 67-year-old advocate for allegedly opening fire at his landlord’s wife during an eviction proceeding at a flat in Sector 42, officials said on Sunday.
Manvinder Kaur, wife of Rajinder Singh, suffered splinter injuries to her face after tenant J P S Chadha allegedly fired from his licensed firearm, police said.
Chadha had been involved in a dispute with his landlord over the flat, where he had been residing for the past 36 years.
The incident took place on Saturday when Manvinder Kaur, accompanied by a court bailiff and police personnel, arrived at the flat to execute an eviction order.
Police said Chadha refused to open the door despite repeated knocks. The court had authorised officials to break open the lock and hand over possession of the property to the landlord.
When police broke open the lock, Chadha allegedly came to the balcony with a firearm and opened fire. The splinters from the shot hit Manvinder on her face.
As Chadha attempted to reload the weapon, police overpowered him and took him into custody.
Manvinder was taken to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where she is undergoing treatment.
Chadha’s son claimed that there was no court order for taking possession of the flat and alleged that some people had attempted to enter the house forcibly.
The family also claimed that they had a stay order in their favour and said they had been living in the flat for 36 years, with the next hearing scheduled for 3 August.
Police, however, said the eviction proceedings were being carried out in accordance with a court order.
(With inputs from PTI)