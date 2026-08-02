Chhattisgarh government sacks editorial advisor over offensive reservation remarks

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has terminated the services of Anil Dwivedi, senior editorial advisor for the state government's public relations department's official magazine Janman, following a controversy over his allegedly offensive social media remarks on caste based reservation.

The action came after Dwivedi made a controversial comment on Facebook targeting reservation. In a post widely criticised as derogatory, he wrote, "Education is the lioness’s milk, but reservation is the bitch’s milk, drinking which a 33% holder barks at a 90% holder.”

The post triggered widespread outrage, drawing strong criticism from reservation advocates and other social media users, who described the language as deeply disrespectful and capable of causing social disharmony.

Police complaints were filed, including one by Ambikapur resident Ashok Kumar Tandon, who accused Dwivedi of attempting to incite social hatred. Complaints were also submitted to the Raipur Police Commissioner and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The controversy soon reached the state's political circles, with Leader of Opposition in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Charan Das Mahant launching a scathing attack on the ruling government.