Flawed tourist registration data clouds Mussoorie’s carrying-capacity assessment in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A large proportion of tourists entering Mussoorie may be bypassing the official registration system, undermining efforts to assess the pressure on the hill town’s roads, water supply, waste-management facilities and fragile ecosystem, information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act has revealed.

An RTI response received by social worker Anoop Nautiyal on June 10 this year shows that only 1,16,008 tourists were registered during the 10-month period from August 2025 to May 2026. The figure appears unusually low, considering the heavy influx witnessed during weekends, festivals, holidays and the summer season.

Official data recorded 27,349 registrations in August 2025, followed by 5,876 in September, 8,571 in October, 6,134 in November and 9,346 in December.

Registrations fell to 4,983 in January 2026, 3,003 in February and 4,759 in March, before rising to 20,731 in April and 25,256 in May.