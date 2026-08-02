Gurugram MNC employee found dead after wife seeks divorce, police detain spouse

“We are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. Action will be taken as per the law,” investigating officer Mahender Singh said.

Sanjeev Yadav was found hanging on Thursday when only his wife and their seven-year-old son were at home. Manpreet called the family members on both sides to inform them about the ‘suicide’.

According to police, the couple’s son recorded a video after he saw his father hanging, in which Manpreet can be heard screaming that someone bring him down.

Sanjeev's father Ramsevak Yadav said that a dispute had been going on between his son and Manpreet for some time, adding that he suspected his daughter-in-law of conspiring with her accomplices to kill his son.

Kiran demanded a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding her brother's death, claiming that he couldn’t have committed suicide.

She also claimed that the video of her brother hanging from a ceiling fan was suspicious as Sanjeev weighed more than 100 kg.

Sanjeev and Manpreet, a resident of Ambala, had a love marriage in April 2018. They met while working at Denso. Manpreet quit the job after their son was born in 2019.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

(with inputs from PTI)