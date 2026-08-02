Haridwar seers announce nationwide protest over Pappu Yadav’s saffron robe protest in Parliament

DEHRADUN: A section of the saint community in Haridwar has strongly objected to MP Pappu Yadav wearing saffron robes during a protest in Parliament, describing the act as an affront to Hindu religious traditions and the dignity of seers.

Religious leaders at Juna Akhara have announced nationwide protests against the parliamentarian and said the next course of action would be decided after consultations with seers across the country.

Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, general secretary of the Akhara Parishad and international patron of Juna Akhara, said saffron robes symbolised renunciation, austerity and Sanatan culture and should not be used for political theatrics.

“The manner in which saffron robes were used for a protest on a platform as important as Parliament was against the dignity of saints and seers,” he said. “The political use or ridicule of saffron cannot be accepted under any circumstances.”