Haridwar seers announce nationwide protest over Pappu Yadav’s saffron robe protest in Parliament

DEHRADUN: A section of the saint community in Haridwar has strongly objected to MP Pappu Yadav wearing saffron robes during a protest in Parliament, describing the act as an affront to Hindu religious traditions and the dignity of seers.
Religious leaders at Juna Akhara have announced nationwide protests against the parliamentarian and said the next course of action would be decided after consultations with seers across the country.
Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, general secretary of the Akhara Parishad and international patron of Juna Akhara, said saffron robes symbolised renunciation, austerity and Sanatan culture and should not be used for political theatrics.
“The manner in which saffron robes were used for a protest on a platform as important as Parliament was against the dignity of saints and seers,” he said. “The political use or ridicule of saffron cannot be accepted under any circumstances.”
Launching a sharp attack on Yadav, Hari Giri alleged that the MP’s conduct mocked both Parliament and the spiritual significance attached to saffron attire.
“The saint community will not forget this insult. This is not an issue concerning any particular political party; it is about safeguarding the honour of Sanatan tradition and the religious community,” he said.
The mahant also made strong remarks suggesting that seers could confront Yadav wherever they encountered him. His comments, which included a call to avenge the alleged insult, could potentially intensify the controversy surrounding the protest.
Hari Giri also criticised Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for allegedly supporting Yadav, saying the saint community had not expected such a position from him.
“We believed the Nehru-Gandhi family would never insult Sanatan traditions. Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi demonstrated their respect for the faith on several occasions. However, Rahul Gandhi has hurt and humiliated the saint community by supporting Pappu Yadav,” he alleged.
The seers said they were united on the issue and would not tolerate what they described as the denigration of saffron robes or Sanatan traditions.