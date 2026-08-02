Haryana boxers lead India's medal haul at CWG as Bhiwani women strike gold

CHANDIGARH: Athletes from Haryana once again dominated India's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, with boxers leading the charge by winning six gold and one bronze medal. The state also secured medals in discus throw and javelin, while Punjab athletes added two silver medals in weightlifting.

The women pugilists from Bhiwani, known as "India's Cuba" for its rich boxing heritage, won four gold medals, further enhancing the town's reputation as a boxing powerhouse.

In the men's category, Haryana boxers claimed two gold medals and one bronze. Seema Kaliraman, also from Bhiwani, won a bronze medal in the discus throw, while Neeraj Chopra had to be content with a silver medal in the javelin throw. Meanwhile, two players from Punjab won silver medals in weightlifting.

The five women boxers, Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg) and Priya Ghanghas (60kg), won four gold medals.

The performance of Preeti, a Naib Subedar in the Army who belongs to Badesra village in Bhiwani district, was a one sided affair as she registered a 5-0 victory over Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the final. Her father, Sombir, said that Preeti had promised the family that she would return with a medal and had kept her promise.

"Her mother will welcome her home with 'churma' and 'kheer'," he said.

She belongs to a family of sportspersons, with her father, grandfather and great grandfather all being renowned wrestlers in the region.

Another Naib Subedar, Jaismine Lamboria, won a gold medal by defeating Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh. She had won a bronze medal at the previous Commonwealth Games.

In the 51kg flyweight category, 25-year-old Sakshi Chaudhary, who represents the Indian Army and trains at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune, delivered a masterclass in aggressive, front foot boxing to dismantle England's Ruby White in a unanimous 5-0 verdict and clinch another gold medal for the country.

In the 60kg lightweight category, Priya Ghanghas, cousin of Sakshi, also won a gold medal, turning the Commonwealth Games boxing finals into a celebrated showcase of Haryana's rich combat sports lineage and completing the family's golden sweep.

In the men's category, Sachin Siwach of Bhiwani won the gold medal in the 60kg category, while 19 year old Ankush Panghal of Hisar clinched gold in the 80kg category after registering a 4-1 split decision victory.

His father, Suresh Panghal, a farmer, said Ankush took up boxing at the age of 12 and began training under coach Pradeep in Hisar. He is currently training with the Army at a sports centre in Bengaluru.

Narender Berwal bagged the bronze medal in the 90+kg category.

Bhiwani Boxing Club president Kamal Singh Pradhan said the women boxers had outperformed their male counterparts this time and that it was a proud moment to watch girls from the state, especially Bhiwani, dominate the international boxing arena.

Meanwhile, 27 year old Seema Kaliraman, from Dinod village in Bhiwani, won a bronze medal in the discus throw with a best effort of 58.65 metres.