'If Modi is bringing development, why do you live abroad?': Raj Thackeray's swipe at Vivek Oberoi, Madhavan

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Saturday slammed actors Vivek Oberoi and Madhavan for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over development work in India but preferring to live abroad.

Thackeray said thousands of businessmen have migrated to foreign countries.

"Vivek Oberoi, who produced a movie on PM Modi and played his character, has been living in Dubai. He doesn't stay in India. R Madhavan said Modi ji has done good work and is bringing industries to India, but he too is settled in Dubai.

"If they love India and the prime minister, if they believe that the PM is doing development, why do they live in Dubai with their families?" the MNS chief said at an event.

He said the actors work in government-sponsored films and move to Dubai.

(With inputs from PTI)