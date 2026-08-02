Jharkhand man booked for allegedly threatening to kill PM Modi, Amit Shah, Adityanath

The Jharkhand Police have lodged an FIR against a man for "threatening to kill" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an officer said on Sunday.

The FIR was lodged at Nagri police station in Ranchi district on Saturday on the basis of a complaint filed by BJP's Nagri mandal president Ritesh Raj Mahto.

According to the complaint, Alim Ansari, a resident of Saher village in the same police station area, had posted an objectionable video on social media in which he used abusive language against Modi, Shah and Adityanath and threatened to kill them, Nagri police station officer-in-charge Abhishek Rai told PTI.

"We have lodged an FIR against the accused and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. The complainant stated that the accused attempted to disrupt social harmony by posting the objectionable video, and openly insulted the sacred constitutional posts," he added.

The accused has been booked under sections of the BNS. He will be arrested once the investigation into the matter is completed, the officer added.

(With inputs from PTI)