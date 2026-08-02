Jharkhand recruitment exam row: Students continue stir, threaten Assembly gherao

Hundreds of students continued their protest for the fifth consecutive day in Ranchi on Sunday, demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination, the JSSC-CGL recruitment test and other state recruitment exams.

The protesters, who have been on an indefinite sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium since July 29, raised slogans such as "Order CBI probe in JPSC", "Long live Students Unity" and "Shame on Hemant Soren".

The agitating students are demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Preliminary Test held on April 19, an independent probe by central agencies, including the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) over the past seven years, and the introduction of a fifth "not attempted" option in OMR sheets.

"Paper leaks in JPSC have happened several times. This time, OMR sheets of candidates have been leaked. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a CID probe, but we are not satisfied," JPSC aspirant Rahul Kumar Kranti said.

He alleged that previous probes into the JSSC-CGL paper leak had not led to action and claimed that the latest investigation could also be "covered up" after a few months.

"We have completely lost faith in the ongoing CID probe. We demand a CBI probe into all recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC over the past seven years. We also demand the chief minister's resignation on moral grounds," Kranti said.

"The careers of thousands of students and aspirants are at stake due to corruption in both agencies. Most of us come from farmers' families. We only want fair opportunities based on merit," said Ankit Kumar from Giridih district.

Sneha, a tribal student from Ranchi, said protesters wanted strict punishment for those involved in the alleged irregularities and cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination.

"I have been preparing for competitive examinations since 2023. But if an equal and fair chance is not given, how can I get a job? I urge CM Soren to listen to our demands," she said.

Later in the evening, thousands of students took out a torchlight procession from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk, raising slogans against the JMM-led alliance government and reiterating their demand for an impartial probe into the alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC, JSSC-CGL and other state-level recruitment examinations.

The protesters warned that if the government failed to address their concerns, they would march to the Jharkhand Assembly and stage a gherao in the coming days.

"We have been holding protests, but no government officials approached us to listen to our concerns on these issues. This clearly shows the insensitivity of this JMM-led alliance government towards the thousands of students and youths of the state," they alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)