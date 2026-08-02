Lightning strikes kill five women, injure four in Jharkhand

Five women were killed and four others injured after lightning struck separate locations in Jharkhand's Ramgarh and Godda districts on Sunday, police said.

Three of the deaths were reported from Patratu block in Ramgarh district, while two women lost their lives in Maheshpur-Rampur village under Basantrai block in Godda district. According to police, all the victims were sowing paddy in agricultural fields when they were struck by lightning.

"Three women were killed in lightning strikes in two villages of Ramgarh. They were identified as Rekha Devi (45) and Roshni Kumari (21), both from Sakul village, and Sushanti Devi (34), a resident of Palani village," Patratu Police Station officer-in-charge Shivlal Kumar Gupta told PTI.

In Godda, two women were also killed in the lightning strikes, another police officer said, adding that their identities are yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)