National Commission for Minorities receive over 9000 complaints in last five years: Centre

NEW DELHI: India’s minority communities, including Muslims, Christians and Sikhs, filed more than 9,550 grievances with the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) between 2021-22 and 2025-26, covering a wide range of issues.

Muslims accounted for the highest number of complaints lodged during the five years. Out of a total of 9,557 grievances lodged with the National Commission for Minorities from across the country, the highest number of 2,059 were related to law and order matters, and 1,031 complaints concerning land disputes.

Surprisingly, only 31 grievances relating to communal violence and just 97 complaints related to hate crimes and hate speeches were filed with NCM.

According to official data from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, shared with the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session, members of the Muslim community filed 6,145 grievances between 2021-22 and 2025-26.

This was followed by 1,222 grievances filed by members of the Sikh community and 644 by members of the Christian community.

The complaints covered a range of issues, including education, law and order, land disputes, religious rights, economic matters and other concerns.