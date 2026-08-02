No answer keys, no results: UGC-NET candidates left in limbo

NEW DELHI: The results of the June 2026 UGC-NET (University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test), conducted by the National Testing Agency, are yet to be announced, causing anxiety among students. More worryingly, the provisional answer keys have also not been released. An NTA source, however, said the results would be declared soon.

The computer-based UGC-NET is conducted twice a year and determines eligibility for admission to Ph.D. programmes, recruitment as Assistant Professors, and Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) in colleges and universities.

The first session this year was held from June 22 to June 30 across 87 subjects.

The NEET-UG controversy in May, followed by the re-examination on June 21 and the pressure to declare those results quickly, may have led the NTA to prioritise that examination, temporarily sidelining the UGC-NET process, it is understood.

Students have repeatedly urged the agency to release the provisional answer keys and the results. The answer keys allow candidates to verify their responses and estimate their likely scores before the final results are announced.

Compared with last year's schedule, the first UGC-NET exam was conducted from June 25 to June 29, with the provisional answer keys released on July 5. The second session was held from December 31 to January 7, and the answer keys were published on January 14.

Among those demanding the release of the answer keys was Kamran from Srinagar. In a post on X, he wrote, "Called @NTA_Exams helpline for 20 straight days about UGC NET answer key. Scripted reply every time, zero information, and they cut the call the second you push back. Students are not fools to be dismissed like this. Shame on NTA. Drop the key now."

Tagging the UGC Chairman, a student from Rajasthan posted, "Have you forgotten about the UGC NET result? You haven't even released the answer keys yet! It's been 1.5 months since the exams. A lot of universities have already released Ph.D. notifications, but it seems you're not in the mood to declare the results anytime soon."

A few days ago, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) demanded that "the NTA immediately release the UGC-NET provisional answer key without any further delay and publish a clear timeline for the objection window, final answer key, and declaration of results."

The organisation added, "We also demand greater transparency in all examination processes and accountability for the repeated administrative failures that have become a hallmark of the NTA's functioning."

Asked about the status of the UGC-NET results, an NTA source said, "The June examination covered 87 subjects, which is a huge exercise. We will release the results soon."

The examination consists of two papers comprising 150 questions carrying a total of 300 marks. It assesses candidates' general teaching and research aptitude, along with knowledge of the subject they have chosen for postgraduate studies.