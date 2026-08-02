Pakistan's conduct forced India to keep Indus treaty in abeyance, says envoy Vinay Kwatra

The IWT, signed by India and Pakistan in 1960, gave India control over three of the six Indus basin rivers carrying roughly 20 per cent of the basin’s water, while Pakistan received rights over the rivers carrying about 80 per cent.

“That asymmetry stifled development for decades in Indian regions that could have benefited from better water rights. India honoured the treaty anyway,” Kwatra wrote.

He said Pakistan responded not with goodwill but through wars in 1965, 1971 and 1999, followed by decades of cross-border terrorism, citing the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the 2016 Pathankot and Uri attacks, the 2019 Pulwama attack and the 2025 Pahalgam attack.

According to Kwatra, Pakistan has also consistently obstructed India’s efforts to exercise its rights under the treaty by delaying or blocking India-initiated projects and resisting proposals to modernise the agreement.

“Pakistan also consistently blocked India's initiatives to renegotiate the treaty in light of six decades of technological change, which would have let India develop its hydropower potential,” he said.

“Bit by bit, Pakistan eroded India's faith that it could exercise its rights under the treaty, or hope for a better one suited to today's realities,” he added.

Kwatra said those advocating renewed dialogue between India and Pakistan either ignore the history of such initiatives or believe “that doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is not insanity”.