PM Modi launches 100-week anti-drug campaign, says crackdown on traffickers has intensified

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the nationwide 'Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan', announcing a 100-week campaign against substance abuse and asserting that the government has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking, with arrests increasing significantly and narcotics worth thousands of crores of rupees being seized.
Addressing the launch programme via video conferencing, Modi said the campaign would run every Sunday for the next 100 weeks as a nationwide Jan Bhagidari initiative to build a drug-free India.
"Today, the 'Nasha Mukta Yuva Abhiyaan' is launching across the country. There is immense power in collective action, and today, driven by that very strength, this campaign is set to touch the heart of every young person," the Prime Minister said.
He said the government was firmly supporting young people in the fight against substance abuse.
"Strict action is being taken in the country against drug traffickers and drug abuse; there have been many times more arrests compared to before, and drugs worth thousands of crores of rupees have been seized. This shows how tough our government is against drugs," Modi said.
He noted that lakhs of young people had taken a pledge to stay away from drugs and said the campaign would continue to gather momentum over the next 100 weeks.
"The coming 100 Sundays will be 100 strong steps towards a 'Drug-Free India'," he said.
Calling the youth the country's "Amrit Peedhi", Modi said they would play a defining role in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.
"You are India's Amrit Peedhi. You will shape your lives over the next 20-25 years, and you will lead the country to the goal of a Viksit Bharat in 2047. The country needs your energy, your imagination and your talent, so staying drug-free is crucial for the country and for your own lives," he said.
The Prime Minister urged families not to conceal cases of addiction because of social stigma and instead seek timely medical intervention.
"When a young person falls prey to drug addiction, it is not just that individual who loses; a dream is lost. Hostile nations conspire and leave no stone unturned to drag our youth into the trap of addiction. Profiting from the supply of drugs while aiming to destroy a country like ours is part of their terror-driven agenda," he said.
"If any child from our home has become a victim of addiction, do not hide it under the guise of social prestige. Seek help from whoever is needed. Make efforts to free your child from addiction with medical help," he added.
Modi also stressed the need for stronger communication between parents and children to prevent young people from falling into addiction.
"We should also foster a culture of open communication with children in the family, so that you can hold their hand before they get caught in such a whirlpool," he said.
Appealing to professors in colleges and universities, the Prime Minister urged them to discuss the dangers of substance abuse alongside academic lessons and launch anti-drug campaigns on campuses.
"Along with teaching the courses, please also discuss the dangers of drugs with the students. Launch a movement against addiction on your campus. Your efforts can bring big results," he said.
Modi said the campaign had drawn participation from more than one crore young people from different sectors, institutions and backgrounds, including students, volunteers of MY Bharat and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers.
He also highlighted the role of society, yoga, meditation and rehabilitation centres in helping people overcome addiction.
"The support of society, the power of yoga and meditation strengthen our inner resolve against addiction. Today, we also have facilities like rehabilitation centres to help quit drugs," he said.
Calling on young people to lead the movement, Modi said he was encouraged by their awareness and commitment to social responsibility.
The 'Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan' aims to encourage youth to stay away from substance abuse and become ambassadors of positive social change. The launch marks the beginning of a 100-week nationwide campaign under which awareness and public outreach activities will be organised every Sunday.