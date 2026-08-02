PM Modi launches 100-week anti-drug campaign, says crackdown on traffickers has intensified

He noted that lakhs of young people had taken a pledge to stay away from drugs and said the campaign would continue to gather momentum over the next 100 weeks.

"The coming 100 Sundays will be 100 strong steps towards a 'Drug-Free India'," he said.

Calling the youth the country's "Amrit Peedhi", Modi said they would play a defining role in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

"You are India's Amrit Peedhi. You will shape your lives over the next 20-25 years, and you will lead the country to the goal of a Viksit Bharat in 2047. The country needs your energy, your imagination and your talent, so staying drug-free is crucial for the country and for your own lives," he said.

The Prime Minister urged families not to conceal cases of addiction because of social stigma and instead seek timely medical intervention.

"When a young person falls prey to drug addiction, it is not just that individual who loses; a dream is lost. Hostile nations conspire and leave no stone unturned to drag our youth into the trap of addiction. Profiting from the supply of drugs while aiming to destroy a country like ours is part of their terror-driven agenda," he said.

"If any child from our home has become a victim of addiction, do not hide it under the guise of social prestige. Seek help from whoever is needed. Make efforts to free your child from addiction with medical help," he added.

Modi also stressed the need for stronger communication between parents and children to prevent young people from falling into addiction.

"We should also foster a culture of open communication with children in the family, so that you can hold their hand before they get caught in such a whirlpool," he said.