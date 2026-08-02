Rs 10 lakh for migrants killed in terror attack, Omar says ‘no compensation enough’

BENGALURU: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack in Kulgam district in which two migrant labourers were killed. He said no amount of compensation could undo the loss suffered by their families. “They had come to Kashmir to work and earn an honest livelihood. Those innocent people were targeted in such a manner,” Omar told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Bengaluru.

Two workers from Chhattisgarh, both in their 20s, were killed when terrorists attacked a brick kiln in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district late on Friday evening. Omar announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased labourers. The relief is in addition to Rs 6 lakh each already announced by the district administration. “No amount of money can compensate for the pain and suffering of the families. This is only a small effort from our side to extend assistance during this difficult time,” he said.

On the demand for restoration of statehood to J&K, Omar said, “We know statehood will not be restored through a one-day protest. We will continue this movement in different forms, both in Jammu and Kashmir and in Delhi.” Referring to the Centre’s assurance that no action would be taken against NEET protesters, Omar said promises should always be honoured, including the commitment to restore J&K’s statehood.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the IIM Bangalore Alumni Association, Abdullah said no society had ever become prosperous solely through government employment or public expenditure, stressing that enterprise is what converts opportunity into prosperity.

He said the defining productive asset of the 21st century was enterprise supported by knowledge, technology, energy and connectivity.