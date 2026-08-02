Youth should participate in national service, unity: NSA chief Doval

MUMBAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday felicitated National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award and hailed his contribution to national security.
Shah also applauded Doval’s work as NSA chief, saying when he was home minister of Gujarat, Doval gave important tips that helped police catch culprits of the serial bomb blasts in Gujarat. He said that Doval is the backbone of India’s foreign policy and has made immense contributions to upgrading security of the country.
While receiving the award in Pune, Doval said freedom is not just about doing whatever comes to mind. He appealed to youth to participate in national service and unity. Doval, the longest-serving NSA chief of India, said he was very humbled and honoured. He said the youth of this country should learn from freedom fighters like Lokmanya Tilak, who continue to inspire generations.
Speaking about the country’s security and strategy, Doval said, “If any of our actions harm the country, then we should not go that way. What is not in the national interest is not in our interest either. Even today, the country is facing many challenges from within and outside. At such a time, everyone should remain united and serve the country. Today, there is such an atmosphere in the country that we can make India very powerful,” he said.
Appreciating PM Modi and Shah, Doval said the country is moving forward under their leadership. “I have seen Amit Shah’s love for the country and the work he has done. Today’s generation and the youth should contribute to building the country. Youth should resolve to serve the country.”
Doval said that Tilak, the motivator of the freedom struggle, a wonderful fighter, thinker and guide. Today’s youth need to seriously think about what Lokmanya’s vision of nation-building was, he added.