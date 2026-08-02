Youth should participate in national service, unity: NSA chief Doval

MUMBAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday felicitated National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award and hailed his contribution to national security.

Shah also applauded Doval’s work as NSA chief, saying when he was home minister of Gujarat, Doval gave important tips that helped police catch culprits of the serial bomb blasts in Gujarat. He said that Doval is the backbone of India’s foreign policy and has made immense contributions to upgrading security of the country.

While receiving the award in Pune, Doval said freedom is not just about doing whatever comes to mind. He appealed to youth to participate in national service and unity. Doval, the longest-serving NSA chief of India, said he was very humbled and honoured. He said the youth of this country should learn from freedom fighters like Lokmanya Tilak, who continue to inspire generations.