Bihar, Gujarat, MP bypoll counting begins; spotlight on Prashant Kishor's maiden poll test

Counting of votes for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar began at 8 am on Monday, with the spotlight firmly on Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who is contesting his maiden election and seeking to wrest the BJP stronghold.

A former election strategist who launched the Jan Suraaj Party a few years ago, Kishor has made the high-profile bypoll a key test of his political appeal ahead of the 2027 Bihar Assembly elections. Victory in Bankipur would hand the fledgling party its first major electoral breakthrough.

The by-election was necessitated after BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigned from the seat in April following his election to the Rajya Sabha. Nabin had represented the constituency for five consecutive terms and won the seat in the 2025 Assembly elections by defeating the RJD's Rekha Gupta by more than 50,000 votes.

The BJP has fielded youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha, while the RJD has once again nominated Rekha Gupta.

"The counting of votes for the Bankipur by-election began amid tight security arrangements," an official said.

The July 30 bypoll recorded a voter turnout of 34.30%, down from 41.45% in the last Assembly elections. A total of 26 candidates are in the fray.

The BJP has retained the constituency since 1995, when it was known as Patna West, making the bypoll a crucial contest for Kishor as he attempts to make his electoral debut by ending the party's three-decade dominance in the seat.