Glaw lake becomes India’s 101st Ramsar site, first in Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI: India has officially designated Glaw Lake as the country's 101st Ramsar site and the first in Arunachal Pradesh, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced on Monday. The move underscores India's commitment to wetland conservation, biodiversity protection and sustainable livelihoods.

Ramsar sites are wetlands designated under the Ramsar Convention, an international treaty on wetland conservation signed in Ramsar, Iran, in February 1971 under the auspices of UNESCO. The convention aims to conserve wetlands and promote their sustainable use to support global biodiversity.

India became a contracting party to the Ramsar Convention in 1982 and now has 101 Ramsar sites spread across its states and Union Territories. The United Kingdom has the highest number of Ramsar sites at 176, followed by Mexico and India.

Announcing the designation in a post on X, Yadav described it as a significant milestone for biodiversity conservation, water and climate security, and sustainable livelihoods.

"India continues her journey beyond a century in designating Ramsar sites. I am delighted to announce Glaw Lake as Arunachal Pradesh's first Ramsar site—a significant milestone for biodiversity, water and climate security, and sustainable livelihoods," he said.