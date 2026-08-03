ICMR-UNICEF urges nutrition education in Classes 1–12 to curb childhood obesity

It specifically suggested that specific measures should be instituted to promote equitable participation of girls, as it was found that they spend less time in vigorous exercise (from 25 minutes in the 10–14 years age group) to just 10 minutes (in the 15–19 years age group), compared with 40 and 50 minutes respectively among boys.

The report, which is available with this paper, also suggests that schools should implement structured parent and family engagement programmes through parent-teacher meetings (PTMs).

These engagements should include at least two family nutrition sessions per year, to strengthen home and school food environments by promoting healthy lunchbox practices, nutritious home diets, adherence to iron and folic acid (IFA) supplementation and deworming, and awareness of the risks associated with HFSS foods and children’s exposure to digital food marketing.

It also suggested that school canteens should undergo comprehensive reform, replacing fried and packaged food options with alternatives such as fresh fruits, traditional snacks, sprouts, nuts, buttermilk, millets and whole grains. "Pricing mechanisms should be structured to ensure that nutritious choices are consistently more affordable than unhealthy ones, encouraging students to opt for healthier options," it said.

“Schools should further introduce dedicated healthy meal days or a designated healthy snack corner to normalise healthy eating. All canteen service providers should hold a valid FSSAI licence and be required to undergo annual food safety training to uphold hygiene, quality and accountability standards,” the report added.

Recommending that the Union Education Ministry and Health and Family Welfare Ministry should issue a joint directive to institutionalise structured, skill-based nutrition education within the school timetable for Grades 1–12, the report said, a minimum of 45–60 minutes per week should be allotted to this.