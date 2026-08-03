IYC launches legal helpline to aid students who are facing threats following participation in NEET protests

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) said that it would facilitate assistance and provide organisational aid to youngsters who are facing alleged threats and harassment over their participation in recent protests. It also launched a nationwide legal helpline to those seeking help.

The helpline number '9811867474', launched under the IYC's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign, will receive complaints from students alleging threats, online abuse, intimidation and harassment linked to their participation in the protests, the Congress' youth wing said in a statement.

The IYC claimed it had earlier received complaints through the helpline from students alleging intimidation by people associated with right-wing groups since the student protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20.