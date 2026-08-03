Military and bureaucracy cannot function in silos, says Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Taking the government’s jointness agenda beyond the three armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday called for much closer integration between the military and civilian wings of the defence establishment, arguing that the two can no longer operate in silos if India is to build a defence ecosystem equipped for an era of hybrid, technology-driven warfare.

Addressing the AFHQ Civilian Services Day here, Singh said deeper institutional integration between the uniformed services and civilian officials was critical to creating genuine synergy, improving decision making and responding more effectively to rapidly evolving security and technological challenges. The interface between the military and the civilian bureaucracy has long been regarded as one of the weak links in India’s higher defence management.

To narrow that gap, the defence minister advocated structured cross-exposure through joint training programmes and developmental assignments, allowing officers from both sides to gain a better understanding of each other’s roles, expertise and institutional strengths.

“Military and administrative integration cannot advance on separate tracks,” he said, adding that as India moves towards joint and integrated military structures, closer coordination will be required across policy formulation, administration, human resource management, financial processes, logistics and institutional knowledge.

Further, emphasising that both military personnel and civilian officials are guided by the same “Nation First” commitment, Singh said their complementary strengths were essential for effective defence management.

“Military officers bring operational experience, command perspective and an understanding of warfare, while civilian officers contribute administrative continuity, policy expertise, knowledge of government processes and institutional memory. Together, these strengths lead to more informed, balanced and effective decision making,” he said.