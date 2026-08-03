Ministers unable to convince anyone of E20's harmlessness: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Monday questioned the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol, alleging that the Modi government has failed to provide sufficient data and reports to address concerns over its impact on vehicles.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's response in Parliament on July 29 regarding E20 petrol raised more questions than it answered.
Gadkari had said that E20 fuel was introduced after years of scientific testing and that there was no evidence of widespread vehicle damage. Responding to the claim, Ramesh said consumers and mechanics across the country had reported issues including reduced mileage, engine performance problems, cold-start difficulties, and concerns over long-term effects on vehicles, particularly those manufactured before 2023.
In a post on X, Ramesh claimed that users had reported instances of clogged injectors, corroded fuel lines and damage to rubber components in older vehicles.
He said consumers had little choice as E20 petrol was being supplied nationwide and cited a June 2026 independent survey of more than 44,000 owners of pre-2023 petrol vehicles, claiming that a significant number reported adverse effects after the introduction of E20.
Ramesh also criticised Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri's earlier dismissal of complaints regarding biofuel-related vehicle damage, and alleged that the government continued to ignore concerns despite findings cited in policy documents and reports.
Referring to the NITI Aayog's 2021 Ethanol Policy Roadmap and an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) report, Ramesh claimed that E20 could accelerate deterioration of rubber components such as hoses, seals, gaskets and O-rings in vehicles designed for E10 fuel.
He further alleged that durability tests had recorded engine malfunctions and failures, and claimed that E20 could increase the risk of corrosion in fuel tanks and internal metal components.
Ramesh said E20 could reduce fuel efficiency by 6-7% in older four-wheelers, 3-4% in older two-wheelers and 1-2% in E20-compatible four-wheelers.
"Public anger is growing. People are demanding accountability and transparency. Meanwhile, the Modi government's ministers are unable to convince anyone of E20's harmlessness because no real data or reports exist," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)