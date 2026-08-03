Ministers unable to convince anyone of E20's harmlessness: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Monday questioned the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol, alleging that the Modi government has failed to provide sufficient data and reports to address concerns over its impact on vehicles.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's response in Parliament on July 29 regarding E20 petrol raised more questions than it answered.

Gadkari had said that E20 fuel was introduced after years of scientific testing and that there was no evidence of widespread vehicle damage. Responding to the claim, Ramesh said consumers and mechanics across the country had reported issues including reduced mileage, engine performance problems, cold-start difficulties, and concerns over long-term effects on vehicles, particularly those manufactured before 2023.

In a post on X, Ramesh claimed that users had reported instances of clogged injectors, corroded fuel lines and damage to rubber components in older vehicles.