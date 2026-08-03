MoRTH issues draft framework for two-wheeler ambulances

NEW DELHI: Two-wheeled ambulances are set to become a reality in India, with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) proposing a regulatory framework to facilitate rapid emergency response services in rough terrain and remote areas that are difficult to access using conventional ambulances.
The ministry on Monday issued a draft notification proposing amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to regulate two-wheeled road ambulances.
Two-wheeled road ambulances can support rapid emergency response and improve last-mile access to medical care in rural and remote locations, as well as hilly terrain.
At present, they are not regulated as a distinct vehicle category under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. Consequently, there are no national standards governing their construction, functional safety, patient-handling systems, type approval, registration, or fitness inspections.
The proposed amendments seek to address these gaps by adopting Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 209 (Part 1):2026, titled Construction and Functional Requirements for Life Support Two-Wheeled Road Ambulances.
According to the draft notification, L2-category two-wheeled road ambulances manufactured on or after October 1, 2027, will be required to comply with AIS-209 (Part 1):2026. Emergency warning lights fitted on such ambulances will also have to comply with the standard from the same date.
AIS-209 (Part 1):2026 defines a two-wheeled road ambulance as an L2-category vehicle fitted with or attached to an ambulance accessory unit or patient-conveyance system.
The standard lays down key construction and functional requirements, including provisions relating to vehicle stability, braking performance, parking-brake gradeability, rear visibility, coupling integrity, emergency conspicuity, and warning devices.
Such ambulances may be registered to operate in areas specified by the respective state governments. They will be classified as transport vehicles and will be subject to mandatory fitness inspections, with the certificate of fitness requiring renewal every two years.
"The proposed framework is expected to bring greater safety and accountability to the design and operation of two-wheeled road ambulances. It will also support faster emergency response and improve access to emergency medical care in locations where conventional ambulances face mobility or accessibility constraints," ministry officials said.