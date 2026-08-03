MoRTH issues draft framework for two-wheeler ambulances

NEW DELHI: Two-wheeled ambulances are set to become a reality in India, with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) proposing a regulatory framework to facilitate rapid emergency response services in rough terrain and remote areas that are difficult to access using conventional ambulances.

The ministry on Monday issued a draft notification proposing amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to regulate two-wheeled road ambulances.

Two-wheeled road ambulances can support rapid emergency response and improve last-mile access to medical care in rural and remote locations, as well as hilly terrain.

At present, they are not regulated as a distinct vehicle category under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. Consequently, there are no national standards governing their construction, functional safety, patient-handling systems, type approval, registration, or fitness inspections.

The proposed amendments seek to address these gaps by adopting Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 209 (Part 1):2026, titled Construction and Functional Requirements for Life Support Two-Wheeled Road Ambulances.

According to the draft notification, L2-category two-wheeled road ambulances manufactured on or after October 1, 2027, will be required to comply with AIS-209 (Part 1):2026. Emergency warning lights fitted on such ambulances will also have to comply with the standard from the same date.