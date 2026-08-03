Opposition to protest in Parliament over police action on student protests, seek Amit Shah's statement

The Opposition will stage a protest at Makar Dwar of Parliament on Monday, reiterating its demand that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement in both Houses on the police action against protesters during the July 20 demonstration in the national capital. Opposition parties are also expected to raise the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft row.

The protest comes as the Monsoon Session enters its eleventh day, with Parliament also expected to witness discussions on the alleged attack on Independent MP Pappu Yadav in Delhi on Sunday. Last week, Yadav had triggered a political controversy after mimicking a priest and collecting donations while attacking the government over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft issue.

The session is also expected to see heated exchanges amid speculation that the Centre may introduce the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP KC Venugopal said the Opposition would continue to press for a statement from the Home Minister on the issues it has consistently raised, including the alleged police action against protesters.

"I don't know whether they are introducing the FCRA Bill. I don't have any understanding about that. Let us see. We will raise the same issue of the Home Minister's explanation in the House... on the lathi-charge and the firing on Delhi students," Venugopal said.

BJP MP Manish Jaiswal, meanwhile, said Parliament's primary responsibility was to function and pass legislation in the public interest, while accusing the Opposition of trying to disrupt proceedings.

"While I do not know exactly which Bill is coming up next, the important thing is that the session continues. Parliament exists to serve the people; our hope is that work benefiting the public gets done. Parliament has many functions. Question Hour has its own place. There are specific ways and reasons to raise issues on any platform. However, the Opposition insists that everything must happen according to their wishes rather than the rules of Parliament; their sole aim is to cause disruption, which is not appropriate," Jaiswal said.

Parliament is expected to witness another day of confrontation as the Opposition presses its demands while the government seeks to push ahead with its legislative agenda during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

(With inputs from ANI)