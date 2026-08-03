PM Modi hails India's 39-medal Commonwealth Games haul as Glasgow hands baton to 2030 hosts Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian contingent for its performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after the country concluded its campaign with 39 medals, including 13 gold.

In a post on X, Modi praised the athletes for their "exceptional skill, determination and dedication" throughout the Games, saying their achievements would inspire young Indians.

"Proud of our contingent's performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Delighted that India has won 39 medals, including 13 Golds. Congrats to the medal winners," the Prime Minister said.

He also extended his best wishes to the contingent for future competitions, expressing confidence that they would continue to bring laurels to the country.

The message came as the curtain fell on the 11-day multi-sport event, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, which will host the centenary edition of the Games in Ahmedabad in 2030.

The flag and baton were received by Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi during the closing ceremony.

India finished fourth in the medals table with 39 medals — 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. Although the tally was lower than the 61 medals won at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022, officials pointed out that 30 of those medals had come in sports that were not part of the Glasgow programme.

India also fielded a smaller contingent of 122 athletes, compared with 210 in Birmingham, while retaining its fourth-place finish. Of the 122 athletes, 38 returned home with medals.

Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh emerged as India's only double medallist at the Games.

With the ceremonial handover complete, attention now turns to Ahmedabad, which will become only the second city in India to host the Commonwealth Games after New Delhi staged the event in 2010.