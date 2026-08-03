Punjab Assembly witnesses uproar over paper leaks; House passes resolution condemning exam scandals

CHANDIGARH: Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Punjab Assembly on Monday as Congress MLAs demanded the resignation of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains over alleged examination paper leaks, forcing Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan to briefly adjourn proceedings.

During Question Hour, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, along with Congress MLAs wearing black stoles, raised the issue of alleged multiple paper leaks during the AAP government's tenure. Referring to Bains' visit to the student protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Bajwa said the minister had demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leaks and should now resign himself. He also sought the resignation of Health Minister Balbir Singh over the alleged cheating racket in the pharmacy officer recruitment examination.

As Congress MLAs continued sloganeering in the Well of the House, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused them of creating drama and said government jobs were being given only on merit. Despite repeated appeals by the Speaker, the protests continued, leading to a brief adjournment of the House.

Later, the Assembly passed a resolution condemning repeated examination scandals, recruitment irregularities and institutional failures that it said had undermined the integrity of public examinations and the aspirations of the youth. The resolution expressed solidarity with students across the country and called for the withdrawal of criminal proceedings against peaceful protesters.