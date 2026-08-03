Rahul Gandhi reiterates Centre owes NEET aspirants an apology after meeting bereaved Tamil Nadu families

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged NEET examination irregularities, saying students do not need the Prime Minister’s “forgiveness” and that it is the government that owes them “truth, justice and an apology”.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks after meeting families of three Tamil Nadu medical aspirants—Gopika, Roshini and Vetri Anandan—who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak and the subsequent cancellation of the examination. Gandhi met the bereaved families during his visit to Tamil Nadu on Saturday and later shared a video of the interaction on Instagram.

Describing the meetings as deeply moving, Gandhi said each family was haunted by the same question: why honest and hardworking students should suffer because of a “dishonest system”. “A leaked paper led to a cancelled examination, a forced re-test and unbearable pressure on young minds. Behind every statistic is a child with a dream and a family living with an irreplaceable loss,” Gandhi said.