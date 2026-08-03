Rajya Sabha passes Bill to tackle payment delays faced by MSMEs amid Opposition protests

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed a bill that seeks to tackle the issue of delayed payments to MSMEs by prescribing timelines to ensure faster adjudication of disputes, provide recovery of the settlement agreement, and address their liquidity issues.

The Upper House was adjourned for the day soon after the passage of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, that seeks to empower courts to order payment of at least 50 per cent of the awarded amount to MSME suppliers, if the application to set aside an order is pending for more than six months.

Members of the Opposition kept raising slogans throughout the discussion of the bill and later during its passage by voice vote. They were demanding the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah to answer questions on police action against students protesting the NEET exam paper leak and kept shouting slogans like “we want justice”.

Replying to the discussion on the bill, Union Minister for MSME Jitan Ram Manjhi outlined the advantages of the proposed legislation for the sector and various sections of society, and expressed dismay at the loud protests by Opposition members.

“We expected our opposition allies to support, cooperate, and pass this bill, but today they are opposing … I am surprised, but despite this, I propose before the House that this bill be passed by amending the 2006 Act,” said the minister.

The bill seeks to address the current challenges faced by the MSME sector by improving the administrative structure and facilitating payment mechanisms, he said.

“Its objective is to balance the interests of all concerned parties while maintaining constitutional principles and the interests of businesses,” Manjhi said, reassuring the House that the government is committed to the development of the MSME sector.

He described the MSME sector as the backbone of the economy, which contributes significantly to the country’s manufacturing and exports.

He outlined that MSMEs contribute 31 per cent to India’s GDP, 36 per cent to the country’s manufacturing and 41 per cent to its exports.

“The outstanding credit disbursed to MSMEs, which stood at Rs 10 lakh crore in 2014-15, has today increased to over Rs 38.35 lakh crore, denoting that the credit flow to MSMEs is rising steadily,” the minister told the house.

The MSME Ministry is committed to making ‘Champion MSMEs’, Manjhi said.