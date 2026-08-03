RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to engage with Gen Z, Gen Alpha in Mumbai

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact with members of Gen Z and Gen Alpha on August 6 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

According to a release, the event will mark the 15th anniversary of the International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) and the inauguration of its Annual Championship Conference. More than 2,000 high school students from over 100 cities across India are expected to attend.

The participants, aged between 15 and 19, represent schools and colleges from across the country, making it one of the largest youth-led gatherings of its kind.

Commenting on the event, IIMUN founder Rishabh Shah said, "Leadership is not only about guiding the next generation, but also listening to it. At this critical juncture in India's journey, we need this dialogue more than ever before. I am grateful to Mohan Bhagwat ji for accepting our invitation to address this gathering."

Bhagwat's address will formally open IIMUN's flagship Annual Championship Conference, where students debate and deliberate on local, national and global issues. Every year, IIMUN organises 108 conferences, along with thousands of civic engagement and community intervention initiatives led entirely by young people aged 15 to 24 for students between 11 and 19 years. This year's inaugural ceremony will be centred on the theme, "The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way."

Founded in 2011 by Rishabh Shah, IIMUN is a public affairs platform that aims to unite the world by promoting the idea of Bharat and nurturing tomorrow's leaders. Over the past 15 years, the organisation has been led by young people aged 15 to 24, with many former participants and organisers going on to become elected representatives, civil servants, authors, lawyers, actors and business leaders.

The organisation's advisory board includes prominent personalities from diverse fields, such as Ajay Piramal, Deepak Parekh, Nadir Godrej, Shashi Tharoor, former Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Karan Johar, former Chiefs of the Armed Forces and P.T. Usha, among others.

(With inputs from ANI)