SC agrees to hear plea seeking alternative protest venue, says Jantar Mantar faces access issues

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a PIL seeking an alternative venue for protests in Delhi, contending that Jantar Mantar is no longer a suitable location for demonstrations due to inconvenience caused to residents and disruption of essential services.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the Centre and other authorities on the plea filed by Satish Chand Kaushik. The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to seek instructions from the authorities on the concerns raised.

The petition claimed that protests at Jantar Mantar affect local residents, obstruct movement and disrupt the supply of essential goods and medical services. During the hearing, the Chief Justice said the plea raised concerns related to access and movement in the area.

"It has been stated in the plea that Jantar Mantar is not a proper site anymore for such protests due to ingress and egress issues. Supply of medical essentials etc. I think this is important," the CJI observed.

The petitioner's counsel also referred to a proposed political march to the Prime Minister's residence and said that "another July 20 incident should be avoided". The bench, however, declined to comment on the proposed event, saying authorities would handle such situations.

The matter has been directed to be listed separately.

(With inputs from PTI)