Security up in migrant areas in J&K after recent terror attacks

SRINAGAR: After the back-to-back terror attacks targeting a policeman and migrant labourers in Kashmir, authorities have beefed up security in areas where migrant workers and Kashmiri Pandits reside and put in place additional measures for smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra.
A security official said a massive manhunt has been launched to track down the attackers involved in the July 22 killing of the policemen in busy Lal Chowk area of Anantnag and the recent killing of two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh in Kulgam.
“Security forces immediately cordoned off the area after the attack on the labourers at a brick kiln in Kilam area of Kulgam and launched extensive search operations in the adjoining localities to trace the attackers,” the official said.
According to sources, preliminary investigation has indicated that two terrorists were involved in the attack. “One of them fired on the labourers and another provided cover.
Both fled from the scene immediately after carrying out the attack,” an official said. Some suspects have been detained for questioning as investigators attempt to identify over-ground workers (OGWs) who facilitated the terrorists, the sources said.
After the killing of the policeman in Anantnag by a lone terrorist on July 22, security agencies detained over 3,500 alleged OGWs for questioning. Sources said the name of Latief Bhat, a local terrorist associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has surfaced during the probe of both the attacks.
Latief had escaped during an encounter with security forces in Shopian earlier this month. Latief along with another local terrorist Zakir Ahmed were trapped in the Shopian encounter. While Zakir was killed in the five-day operation, Latief managed to escape.
After the twin attacks, security agencies have intensified surveillance. Police, army and paramilitary personnel have intensified patrolling and set up check points, where commuters are being frisked.
A security official said security deployment has been increased in areas where migrant labourers and migrant Kashmiri Pandits reside.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while chairing a security review meeting, directed officials for a comprehensive review of the standard operating procedures established to protect migrant labourers. The security official said security arrangements have been beefed up for the pilgrims during the ongoing Amarnath yatra.
Lashkar member key suspect for twin attacks
Officials said the name of Latief Bhat, a local terrorist associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has surfaced during the probe of both the attacks. Latief had escaped during an encounter with security forces in Shopian earlier this month while another terrorist Zakir Ahmed was killed.