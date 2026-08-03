Security up in migrant areas in J&K after recent terror attacks

SRINAGAR: After the back-to-back terror attacks targeting a policeman and migrant labourers in Kashmir, authorities have beefed up security in areas where migrant workers and Kashmiri Pandits reside and put in place additional measures for smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra.

A security official said a massive manhunt has been launched to track down the attackers involved in the July 22 killing of the policemen in busy Lal Chowk area of Anantnag and the recent killing of two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh in Kulgam.

“Security forces immediately cordoned off the area after the attack on the labourers at a brick kiln in Kilam area of Kulgam and launched extensive search operations in the adjoining localities to trace the attackers,” the official said.

According to sources, preliminary investigation has indicated that two terrorists were involved in the attack. “One of them fired on the labourers and another provided cover.

Both fled from the scene immediately after carrying out the attack,” an official said. Some suspects have been detained for questioning as investigators attempt to identify over-ground workers (OGWs) who facilitated the terrorists, the sources said.