Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court over Karnataka's failure to release Cauvery water

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday approached the Supreme Court, seeking directions against Karnataka for failing to release Cauvery water in accordance with the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

An official release said that the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), at its 139th meeting held on July 28, directed Karnataka to release water from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) and Kabini reservoirs to ensure the availability of 3,500 cusecs at Biligundlu from 8 a.m. on July 29 for a period of 15 days, ending August 12. The CWMA, at its 54th emergency meeting held on July 30, reviewed the hydrological and meteorological conditions in the Cauvery basin and endorsed the Committee's decision.

However, between July 29 and August 2, the actual flow received at Biligundlu ranged from only 158 to 550 cusecs, far below the quantity directed by the authorities.

"As of August 3, Karnataka's four major Cauvery basin reservoirs—KRS, Kabini, Harangi and Hemavathi—together held 77.537 tmcft of water, including a live storage of 67.517 tmcft. Karnataka is, therefore, in a position to release Tamil Nadu's proportionate share of water without difficulty," the release added.