Tamil Nadu tops India in deceased organ donations, ranks second in organ transplants in 2025

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of deceased organ donors among all states in 2025, followed by Telangana and Karnataka, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The state also ranked second in the country in terms of total organ transplants, performing 2,796 procedures out of more than 20,000 conducted nationwide in 2025, according to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). The data was released on the occasion of the 16th Indian Organ Donation Day.

Delhi topped the list with 4,564 organ transplants, followed by Tamil Nadu (2,796), Maharashtra (2,136), Telangana (1,523) and Kerala (1,489).

Tamil Nadu, which has the highest number of transplant centres in the country at 172 out of more than 800 nationwide, also recorded the highest number of kidney, heart, liver, lung, pancreas and small bowel transplants in 2025.

The state also accounted for 135, or 9%, of the 1,560 organ transplants performed on foreign nationals from 63 countries during the year. Delhi topped this category as well, accounting for 76% of all such transplants.

The data also highlighted a gender disparity in organ donation and transplantation. Women accounted for 68% (11,316) of all living organ donors, while men made up the remaining 32% (5,298). In contrast, men constituted 78% (12,903) of living donor recipients, while women accounted for only 22% (3,707).

Kidney transplants accounted for 62.03% of all organ transplants performed in India in 2025, followed by liver transplants at 20.46%.